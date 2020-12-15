‘She’s All That’s’ Rachael Leigh Cook Has Joined the Reboot

After many, many years of rumors swirling about a She’s All That reboot, the dreams of every ‘90s kid finally came true back in September when it was officially confirmed that a gender-swapped remake of the iconic teen rom com was on the way. We learned that the new flick would be aptly titled He’s All That and that TikTok star Addison Rae would serve as the film’s popular protagonist Padgett, taking over the Freddie Prinze Jr. role.

But we didn’t know if any of the original cast members—including Prinze Jr., Gabrielle Union, or Rachael Leigh Cook—were on board...until now. It seems that our favorite artsy cool girl Laney Boggs herself is back, and she’ll play, fittingly, Padgett’s mom.

So far, there are few details about her role, including whether she ended up with her prom king, Zach Siler, and whether or not we’ll get a 2021 version of a stumble down the stairs or poolside kiss set to the sounds of Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me.” But we do have the first photo of Cook and Rae on set together, and fans of the 1999 film will feel instantly nostalgic at the sight of Cook reprising her breakout role.

As for what she has up her sleeve, it seems Cook won't divulge much—but she did tell TMZ that it’s “nice to be reunited with some familiar faces and that the new film has a nice spin that [she thinks] fans of the original will like.” Some familiar faces, hmmmm?

While she could be referring to screenwriter R. Lee Fleming who penned the original script and is back for the remake, as well as original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay who are also returning, we’re not-so-secretly hoping she’s hinting at a few original cast members making an appearance as well.