Shawn Mendes Reveals He Was “On the Verge of Ruining” His Relationship With Camila Cabello

In a new November 17th interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes candidly opened up about how being in love with girlfriend Camila Cabello has made him take better care of himself, and how he almost kiboshed the entire relationship due to his own insecurities.

"I have always considered myself a really vulnerable guy. I was the guy who wrote In My Blood. I'm the guy who talks about anxiety," Mendes told Lowe during their sit down. "I'm cool, I'm sensitive, I'm vulnerable, I always thought of myself that way until I had a girlfriend who I was so serious about, then I realized how much I was scared of being the weak man."

Mendes said he went through a month where he "couldn't really even communicate" with Cabello because he was struggling so much with his anxiety—"I didn't want her to see me weak."

"I was on the verge of ruining our relationship," Mendes revealed. "And then when you come out on the other end and you're like, 'Listen, I'm struggling here, it's hard for me to even say this to you.' And everything starts building and growing and getting stronger and the roots fortify, and you look around and you're like, 'Oh shit.' Bravery. That's bravery. That's strength."

Since they overcame this relationship hurdle, Mendes says he realizes how much being in love has forced him to take better care of himself. "You can not be the best version of a son or a brother or a boyfriend or a friend to anybody if you're not constantly there for you, and you're watching out for you, and you're checking in on your heart and your space and your energy," he said.

"The closer you get to that clarity and that freedom within you, the more space you have for everybody else in your life," Mendes continued, adding that the more time he and Cabello gave themselves, they were able to "give everything more time and space."

And his relationship with Cabello has also made him realize that he is making music for "the right reasons."

"A lot happens when you fall in love for the first time, because you really feel this support, this grounded, 'Hey, if everything goes away, I'm going to be okay,'" he told Lowe. "It really allows you to be like, 'OK, well, if I'm going to do this [make music, etc.], I might as well be doing it for the right reasons and really, really, really enjoying it.' Otherwise, I'd just rather watch movies with you all day."