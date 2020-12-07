Shawn Mendes Revealed He and Camila Cabello Have Talked About Getting Engaged

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have "absolutely" discussed the idea of engagement being in their near future. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mendes opened up about how he and Cabello have talked about marriage during their year-long relationship, and engagement is fully on the table.

"I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know," Mendes said of his relationship with Cabello.

He continued, "She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

Their willingness to talk about the serious stuff in relationships like engagement and marriage is probably because they're "both equally very mushy," as Mendes said. When it comes to their song writing as well as the way they communicate with each other in their relationship, mushiness is at the forefront.

"I think we are both super sensitive which creates a lot of sensitivity in our relationship, but we are songwriters so we are constantly searching for the best topics in life and I don't know, I am pretty mushy," Mendes told ET. "I don't know what she would answer or how she would answer that. I feel like she would probably say I am much more mushy."