Despite Disappointing Race Performance, Sha'Carri Richardson Said She's "Here to Stay"

Sha'Carri Richardson made headlines earlier this summer with her stellar performance at the Olympic trials. She finished a 10.65-second 100-meter dash to qualify for the Tokyo Games, only to get suspended shortly after for testing positive for marijuana. In her first post-suspension race at the Prefontaine Classic on August 21st, Richardson took on all three Olympic medalists in the 100-meter dash—Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, all from Jamaica—but failed to beat any of them. Richardson ended up in ninth place, but she didn't let her disappointing finish get her down.

Following the race, Richardson spoke with reporters, according to Today, and said even though she didn't win, she wasn't bothered by her showing. "I'm not upset with myself at all. This is one race. I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the shit you want because I'm here to stay. I'm not done."

Richardson went on to say, "I'm the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever, and can't nobody ever take that away from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they're not done seeing me yet—period."