'Sex and the City' Might Be Getting a Reboot—Minus One Main Character

It's just rumors so far, but we are very, very hopeful for the show's return.

The rumor mill is churning big time in regards to a possible Sex and the City reboot for HBO Max. According to Page Six, who spoke to a "well-placed industry insider," a limited series starring the original cast—Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis—minus Kim Cattrall, is reportedly in the works. And um, this would seriously make this questionable decade so much better.

Page Six reports that Cattrall is "not interested" in reprising her role as Samantha Jones, whereas Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) are all on board for the reboot—which SJP wouldn't call a "reboot," but a "revisit," as she told Entertainment Tonight in September when asked if she'd step back into Bradshaw's Manolos.

"I’d like to see where all of them are," Parker told ET. “I'm curious, the world has changed even since the movie [2008's Sex and the City: The Movie, which was followed up with 2010's Sex and the City 2]."

She continued, "The world has changed so much, technology and social media...those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting and just also sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics, and I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts."

Cattrall and Parker have been publicly feuding since the demise of the third film in the Sex and the City franchise, which fizzled out in 2016 before production began, hence Cattrall's disinterest in returning.