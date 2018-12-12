Despite a growing conversation about representation in media, the beauty and fashion industries still have a long way to go when it comes to inclusivity. While many brands often pay lip service to diversity, most still cater to and promote a white and largely Western standard of beauty. This is why it matters that Serena Williams just became the first woman to ever grace the cover of Teen Vogue in cornrows for their December cover. It’s worth noting that Williams has worn her hair in cornrows for years—beautiful, elaborate braid styles are often part of her look on the tennis court.