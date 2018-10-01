Tennis star Serena Williams is once again making headlines for her outspoken badassery. This time, rather than calling out the unfair treatment of women in sports, Williams is using her voice to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On September 30th, she uploaded a video of herself singing the legendary hit "I Touch Myself" by The Divinyls.

"This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly," Williams wrote on Instagram. "Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

Williams created the video to promote the I Touch Myself Project. Founded in 2014, it honors The Divinyls' late Chrissy Amphlett, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2013. The project aims to remind women to prioritize their health.

According to the I Touch Myself Project's website, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Early detection via self-examination and regular doctor visits vastly increases a woman's ability to beat a breast cancer diagnosis.

Williams partnered with clothing and underwear brand Berlei and the Breast Cancer Network Australia to spread the message of the I Touch Myself Project.

Through the I Touch Myself website, women (and men) can learn how to accurately examine their own breasts for signs of cancer or breast health issues. An easy-to-understand diagram helps you understand what's normal and what's not. The site also urges others to spread awareness about the importance of touching yourself.

You can share your own post using the hashtag #itouchmyselfproject.

As the National Breast Cancer Foundation notes, women should check their breasts monthly for unusual developments.

If you detect abnormal lumps, nipple inversions, breast irritation, pain, or dimpling of the skin, seek advice from your doctor right away.