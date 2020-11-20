Selma Blair’s Shaggy Bowl Cut Is the New Mullet

She's gracefully pulling off the same look that turned us into literal mushrooms back in '96.

Since shaving her head in 2019 after undergoing chemotherapy treatments for her multiple sclerosis (MS), Selma Blair has been embracing the short hair look. She recently dyed her hair back to a dark chocolate brown after sporting her natural salt-and-pepper pixie, and now that she's grown more length, Blair is trying out a brand new (any yet very nostalgic '90s) bowl cut.

Her shaggy, short, same-length chop is out on full display as she models a jogger set from Alice and Olivia. "This set supports @racetoerasems," Blair wrote in her caption. "Race to Erase MS is dedicated to the treatment and cure of Multiple Sclerosis. Funding research is the core focus of the Foundation while increasing awareness through education."

In the first two pics she shared, Blair styles her hair with some of the side length tucked behind her ear. And in the last photo, we can see the full bowl shape take form—how does her bowl cut look so chic when ours looked so...bowlish back in '96?

Blair has been doing the choppy pixie cut for most of quarantine, keeping length on top and a short crop at the sides. However, this bowl cut looks like the perfect transitional 'do for someone whose looking to grow out to an eventual bob, like she last sported in 2019.

Though many celebs like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish have reverted back to the '80s with their shaggy mullets, we like the vibe Blair is going for with this nostalgic look. And with that all-one-length thing going for her, it will be easy to grow the bowl into a bob—and she might just inspire us to take a risk with our own locks.