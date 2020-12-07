Selena Gomez Would Love to See “Men Championing Women More”
We need all the support we can get, Gomez says.
In a discussion with Stacey Abrams and Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner for the 2020 Teen Vogue Summit, which kicked off on December 5th, Selena Gomez pointed out how grateful she is to see more women supporting women in media and beyond. But Gomez, per ELLE, noted that there's still a lack of men supporting women, and that needs to change sooner than later.
"I love how supportive women can be of other women and lift each other up," Gomez said during the virtual interview and discussion, which can now be accessed with Teen Vogue Summit tickets. "And now these young girls can look up to women more than ever with our vice president, with people like Stacey Abrams, all of these women that truly are breaking the mold and they're doing things that are incredible."
She continued, "If anything, I would love to see men championing women more. I'm believing that this place of all these women just supporting each other is great, but we also need some support from men."
Gomez, who was also named one of People Magazine's "People of the Year," also talked about her experiences with taking care of her mental health and how being open and honest with herself was the necessary first step in bettering her mental state.
"I think it's less scary when you talk about it," she said, according to ELLE. "So that's some sense of freedom that I gained once I did. I think I had a moment where I felt different. Like, 'Why do I react this way? Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?’ and I had to figure that out. I didn't want just to stay in this place of confusion."
Until we see more men championing women (and more women championing women, for that matter), as Gomez said, we have to be our own champions first.