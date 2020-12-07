Selena Gomez Would Love to See “Men Championing Women More”

"I love how supportive women can be of other women and lift each other up," Gomez said during the virtual interview and discussion, which can now be accessed with Teen Vogue Summit tickets. "And now these young girls can look up to women more than ever with our vice president, with people like Stacey Abrams, all of these women that truly are breaking the mold and they're doing things that are incredible."

She continued, "If anything, I would love to see men championing women more. I'm believing that this place of all these women just supporting each other is great, but we also need some support from men."

Gomez, who was also named one of People Magazine's "People of the Year," also talked about her experiences with taking care of her mental health and how being open and honest with herself was the necessary first step in bettering her mental state.

"I think it's less scary when you talk about it," she said, according to ELLE. "So that's some sense of freedom that I gained once I did. I think I had a moment where I felt different. Like, 'Why do I react this way? Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?’ and I had to figure that out. I didn't want just to stay in this place of confusion."