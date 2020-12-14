Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and More Sent Birthday Wishes to Taylor Swift

It might have been Taylor Swift’s birthday yesterday, (December 13th, of course!) but she’s the one who’s been giving us the gift of new music as we continue to stream her new album, Evermore, on repeat. Of course, while her fans certainly came through with tons of well wishes for the pop queen as she celebrated her 31st trip around the sun, plenty of A-list celebs also sent their birthday wishes to their real-life pal, proving that even the most famous folks out there spent their weekends streaming Evermore and pretending they were down by the water, under the willow.

Swift’s longtime pal Gigi Hadid shared a cozy photo of the two of them together on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy 31st year, my T! Wish we could be together to celebrate. Love u so much.”

Fellow friend and model Cara Delevingne also took to Instagram Stories to share her own sugary sweet message, including a shot of them from Swift’s epic Fourth of July party from all the way back in 2016 (aw, remember parties with friends?).

Delevingne captioned her tribute, “Happy birthday, @taylorswift. You continue to inspire me and I'm so grateful for our friendship. Cheers to you queen.”

Swift's close pal Selena Gomez joined the chorus of Instagram Stories birthday wishes, sharing Swift’s Instagram post and adding a big ‘ol red heart for good measure.

Don’t worry — Swift got plenty of grid love on her big day, with the likes of Blake Lively, Haim, and her younger brother, Austin Swift, paying tribute to her as she celebrated the big 31.

“There was happiness because of you♥️ Happy happy birthday. Thank you for #Evermore Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people’s birthdays. 🎈 love you,” wrote Lively, sharing a gorgeously beachy windblown shot of the two together.

The Haim sisters shared a video of themselves singing “no body, no crime” during their Hanukkah celebration (and yes, there was Olive Garden involved!) wrote, “Our dream of singing on a COUNTRY FOLK SONG with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss TAYLOR SWIFT is our second Hanukkah present to you! AND ITS A MURDER MYSTERYYYYYY. We think he did it......”

Swift’s brother shared the Evermore cover artwork and praised his older sister’s new work. “As a brother and friend I couldn’t be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist. Now please stop reading this and go listen to evermore by @taylorswift !!!!!”

As for Swift herself, well, it seems she had a blast. Not only did she release released a "dancing witch" remix of "willow" produced by Elvira Anderfjärd, it seems she had a solo dance party.

She shared a photo of herself and wrote, “Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but... it is and I do. So we’ve released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect 💪💃."