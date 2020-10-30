Scarlett Johansson Is “Jost Married” to ‘SNL’ Writer Colin Jost

The newlyweds' wedding wish is for you to donate to Meals on Wheels.

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot over the weekend. The actress and the Saturday Night Live writer, who got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating, jost made things official in a private ceremony. And while they're in the midst of celebrating their marriage, the newlyweds have a unique wedding wish: for you to donate to Meals on Wheels America.

The charity announced news of Johansson and Jost's weekend wedding by posting a picture of the Staten Island ferry with giant cans photoshopped onto the back of the boat and big letters reading "Jost Married" on Instagram. Meals on Wheels revealed that the couple was married at "an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following coronavirus (COVID-19) safety precautions as directed by the CDC."

We have to wonder: Was their ceremony on the Staten Island ferry, or is this choice simply a nod to Jost's SNL gig? Regardless, we're into it.

The charity continued by explaining how the newly dubbed husband and wife want to celebrate their nuptials."Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple."

This is the third wedding of Johansson's—the actor was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008–2011 and French journalist Romain Dauriac (with whom she shares a 6-year-old daughter, Rose) from 2014 until 2017. However, the ceremony marks Jost's first marriage.