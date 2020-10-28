Zack and Kelly Are Finally Back in the New ‘Saved by the Bell’ Sequel Trailer

Finally, after waiting for what feels like forever, Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski made their much-anticipated appearance in a new Saved by the Bell reboot trailer released October 27th. Zack, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Kelly, Tiffani Thiessen, have kind of been toeing the line of their involvement with the upcoming Peacock series, with Gosselaar confirming in January that he would be involved "in some capacity" and that Thiessen would be "engaged" with the reboot somehow.

But the pair appear to be officially in the series, at least for an episode or two.

As previously reported, Gosselaar's Zack has become the corrupt Governor of California in this reboot plot, and he has a son attending Bayside High alongside Jessie Spano's (Elizabeth Berkley) son. A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) never really left Bayside and is still a "single, childless adult who parties with kids"—who also teaches gym class.

It's unclear from this trailer what Kelly Kapowski's story is in the series, but chances are she's connected to a current Bayside student.

While the trailer plays over the Zack Attack's hit song "Friends Forever," get pumped for Saved by the Bell to return.

Now that we have physical proof that Zack and Kelly are actually making their comeback, we are even more excited to tune into the series when it drops on November 25th. Those who have purchased a subscription to NBCUniversal's Peacock can watch Saved by the Bell the day it drops for free.