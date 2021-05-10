‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Shared the First Photo Of Their Baby Daughter

Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli just rang in their first Mother's Day yesterday, May 9th. The Handmaid's Tale actress and Orange Is the New Black screenwriter welcomed their first child together—a daughter—on April 11th, and announced baby George Elizabeth's arrival to the world via Instagram yesterday.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley captioned her announcement photo of George holding on to both her moms' fingers. "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."

Morelli shared the same photo of little George with the caption, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired."

Wiley's Handmaid's Tale costar Madeline Brewer commented, "oh my god oh my god oh my god she's here." And her Orange Is the New Black costar Kimiko Glenn wrote, "congratulations beautiful friends!!"

Neither Wiley nor Morelli, who have been married since 2017 after meeting on the set of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, shared that they were expecting with their social media following, so baby George is a welcome surprise for all. The couple rang in their fourth wedding anniversary on March 25th and seemingly welcomed George just a few weeks later.