Shawn Mendes Apologized to Sam Smith for Misgendering Them at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball

During Thursday's, December 10th, iHeart Radio Jingle Ball, Shawn Mendes mistakenly used he/him pronouns in announcing fellow musician Sam Smith's upcoming set. After fans called attention to his misgendering Smith, Mendes apologized via Instagram Stories, and Smith, who announced they prefer they/them pronouns last year, wholeheartedly accepted the apology and said "we're all learning together."

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for [referring] to you as a 'he' for your jingle ball introduction," Mendes wrote in a Story post on December 11th. "It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again..Sending you so much love ! Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met!"

"We're all learning together," Smith responded in his own Instagram Story. "Happy holidays, all my love xx."

Smith took to Instagram in September 2019 to announce their pronoun change, calling that day "a good day." This decision to go by they/them was unsurprising to fans who saw Smith play with and talk about gender identity since 2017 when they told The Sunday Times, "I feel just as much woman as I am man."

"After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try."

Though many on Twitter said they would have much preferred a more eloquent apology from Mendes, or one directed more toward how misgendering a nonconforming person can cause dysmorphia, Smith accepted and is willing to move past the mistake.