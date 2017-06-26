Salvador Dalí's body is being dug up for this strange reason

Today’s installment of “wait, wtf?” comes to you courtesy of the king of wtf. Yes, Salvador Dalí may be dead, but now his legacy lives on, thanks to this very strange anecdote. The Spanish artist’s body is being dug up for a paternity test…and it may happen as early as July.

A Spanish woman named Maria Pilar Abel Martínez claims that the artist had an affair with her mother in 1955, a year before she was born, and that Dalí is actually her father. The painter had a home in Cadaqués, Spain, the town where Maria’s mother was also working. Dalí was married to his wife Gala at the time.

dali.jpg Credit: KAMMERMAN/ Getty

Maria’s mother would tell her, sometimes in front of large groups of people, that Dalí was actually her father. Although Maria has already had two paternity tests done, she hasn’t gotten any results back, which is why she took the case to court — which is ordering DNA tests from the grave, literally. According to the Guardian, the Madrid court said,

"The DNA study of the painter’s corpse is necessary due to the lack of other biological or personal remains with which to perform the comparative study."

Picture dated in the 30s of Spanish artist Salvador Dali paintinag Credit: INA/ Getty