Ryan Reynolds’ Mother’s Day Tribute to Blake Lively Is Perfectly Wonderful and Weird

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to leave us in stitches with his Mother's Day post dedicated to wife Blake Lively. Reynolds thanked Lively for being the best mom to daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, and wrapped up the sweet tribute with a head-scratching conclusion.

"It can't be said enough…you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," Reynolds began in his May 9th post—a selfie of himself with Lively. "I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children…Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

He then added, "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."

Fans expected nothing less from the Deadpool actor, and were honestly stunned that he would get that deep in the first half of his message. "Reading like 'awwweee this is so sweet...oh... there he is...,'" one fan commented. Another added, "Even in a heartfelt message about Mother's Day this man can be hilarious as well. Goddamn."

Actually, Reynolds is en route to go pro with goofy Mother's Day captions. Last year, he similarly started his tribute post to Lively, her mother Elaine, and his own mother Tammy, with beautiful, heartfelt sentiments, only to end with a wee little joke.

"I salute these three incredible mothers for their wisdom, strength and ability to forever appear as though they're standing at the doorway to their own surprise birthday party," Reynolds captioned his 2020 post.