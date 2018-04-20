This recap contains spoilers for the fifth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10.

Country realness was the name of the game on Episode 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 (“The Bossy Rossy Show”) — and that meant Shania Twain, the Queen of Country Pop herself, sat on the judges panel along with actress Carrie Preston of Claws and True Blood to help decide the Top and Bottom queens of the week.

Before the runway challenge (Category is: Denim & Diamonds), Ru set a patriotic tone with a military-themed mini challenge. The girls struck a pose in front of an American flag, donning the fastest soldier-inspired drag they could create. The Vixen won, which gave her the power to pick teams for this week’s maxi challenge, “The Bossy Rossy Show” — an improv comedy challenge inspired by The Jerry Springer Show, et. al. (Ru name-dropped her own experience on Geraldo years ago.)

Ever the pot-stirrer (as always), The Vixen used her win as an opportunity to bring that sweet reality TV drama to the episode — pairing Eureka and Aquaria together in hopes that she’d ruin Eureka’s chance at succeeding in the challenge. But instead, Eureka and Aquaria worked well together in their sketch, “Look At Me! I’m A Sexy Baby” (…it was an odd challenge — there was also a sketch about a a queen addicted to eating hip pads), and Vixen actually had trouble performing with her partner, Asia, in their sketch mocking the Aquaria/Cracker feud.

Later, however, back in the werk room while the girls got ready for Denim & Diamonds, it seemed that Eureka and Vixen reached a kind of truce after bonding over their struggles as queer people.

Then, enter Ms. Twain for the runway challenge, where the queens slayed in ass-less chaps, big blonde Dolly Parton-esque wigs, denim mermaid gowns, and even Pippi Longstocking-style pigtails.

After the queens sashayed down the runway, Ru asked Kameron Michaels if she had anything to say to Shania. Of course, a touching moment followed:

"You were my idol when I was younger," Kameron told Shania. "I used to run around the house and lip sync, and lip sync, and lip sync [to your music]. You are probably one of the reasons I am here today as a drag queen."

To that, Shania responded, “Well thank you. The pleasure is mine,” and Ru, country twang and all, got in a “LOOK WHAT YOU DID, SHANIA!”

Eureka was named this week’s winner — her first win in (technically) two seasons. But, sadly, Mayhem Miller and Monét X Change were in the Bottom 2, where they lip synced for their lives. Even though everyone saw it coming since the guest judge announcement pre-season, the deliciously on-the-nose lip sync to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” set the room ablaze and likely gagged a nation for the week to come.

Monét’s comedic timing (that double hairspray gag!) led her to a lip sync victory that sent Mayhem packing. Mayhem will be missed from the competition, but as she said in her exit interview, the fact that she finally made it onto Drag Race is a victory in itself.