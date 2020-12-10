'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 13 Will Feature the Show's First Transmaculine Contestant

For the past 11 years, RuPaul’s Drag Race has broken barriers in the drag and LGBTQ+ communities, helping to bring drag and all its beauty and power to mainstream audiences. The cast of the show’s upcoming 13th season was just announced, and one new member is making Drag Race history as the first transmasculine contestant to ever sashay onscreen with the fellow queens.

The Emmy-winning series has been criticized for its lack of diversity in casting, with host and executive producer RuPaul addressing the criticism in a 2018 interview with The Guardian by saying that there had never been drag kings on because “drag is a big f-you to male-dominated culture” and making transphobic comments about Peppermint, the show’s first trans woman contestant. He apologized for his remarks and the show has since had several transwomen contestants, but at long last, a transmasculine drag artist is finally on board—and you’re probably already familiar with this queen's work.

Joining the cast of newcomers for Season 13 is Gottmik, a Los Angeles-based drag and makeup artist, the creative genius behind Lil Nas X’s iconic Nicki Minaj Halloween costume.

Gottmik, whose professional name is Kade Gottlieb, has also worked his magic on the likes of Heidi Klum, Kaia Gerber, and her mom, Cindy Crawford, and we’re so ready to see what he brings to the iconic runway as Gottmik.

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is slated to debut on VH1 on Jan. 1, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT—and truly what better way to ring in a new year than by getting to know the new glam faces on board. While things might look a little different due to COVID-19 safety protocols, RuPaul shared in a statement, “Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down.”

As we not-so-patiently await the 13th season premiere, check out some of Gottmik's most gorgeous work: