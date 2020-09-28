Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Are Expecting a ‘Game of Thrones’ Baby

Game of Thrones fans—it's time to freak out. Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the HBO series, and husband Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, are expecting their first baby together. New pictures from a cover photoshoot show Leslie revealing her pregnancy, and this is the fanfiction we wish came true on the show.

According to the U.K.'s Make magazine, Leslie and Harington, who got married in Scotland in 2018, recently moved back to the U.K. after residing in New York City while she filmed The Good Wife. It's in the countryside of East Anglia that she hopes to raise their first child—specifically, in an ancient Tudor home that she jokingly labels, "the house that Jon Snow built."

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," Leslie told Make. "It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful."

Make fashion editor Ursula Lake wrote in a September 26th Instagram post, "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now!"

"A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!"

The publication continued in the caption, addressing Leslie's fashion and her level of tiredness behind-the-scenes.

"Not many people can pull off a Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock and a fashion shoot when expecting a baby but Rose showed no sign of fatigue on our world exclusive fashion shoot for the latest issue of Make," it read.

The mom-to-be also opened up about her career after Game of Thrones, calling her three years on the hit fantasy show, "an incredible experience, and for me—as an actor—it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers." However, Leslie still doesn't see herself as an A-lister.

“You never lose that niggle of worrying where the next job is coming from," she continued. "That feeling never leaves. The fact I have a job at the moment [a remake of Agatha Christie’s Death in the Nile] is very lucky. So, I’m very grateful for what I have now, and living day by day.”