Archie Andrews has had a pretty bummer summer. After being arrested for murder during the Riverdale Season 2 finale, things are presumably not going all that well for the iconic redhead. However, in the first look at Season 3, he’s not going to let a murder charge get in the way of a truly legendary Labor Day Weekend.

Over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and creator of the hit CW noir teen drama unveiled the very first look at Season 3, and guys, things are about to get even weirder in Riverdale. The series, which picks up three months after the Season 2 finale, will see Archie (KJ Apa) going on trial for the murder of creepy Shadow Lake store clerk Cassidy, who he did not murder. Meanwhile Betty (Lili Reinhart) cannot seem to catch a break, as an actual cult seems to have settled in her backyard.

The three-minute trailer is largely a recap of just some of the spectacularly bonkers events that took place throughout the second season, and teased Season 3 during the final minute. In the trailer, a presumably out-on-bail Archie is feeling down about his terrible summer, likely spent awaiting arraignment and preparing for his trial. However, in true Archie form, he’s trying to look on the bright side, suggesting the core four have the best Labor Day Weekend ever. We see them cruising down the back roads of Riverdale in his newly restored car — a nod to the legendary red jalopy from the Archie Comics — and hanging out at the lake.

But while Betty and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are finally in a good place, her family life continues to be a nuisance because Polly seems to have brought her creepy farm cult to the Cooper house and Alice is 100% drinking the Kool-Aid.

Someone please get Betty away from this nonsense.

What is this creepy cult doing to (sigh) Juniper and Dagwood? Someone call F.P. Jones because Alice needs rescuing ASAP.