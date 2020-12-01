Rihanna Is Reportedly Dating A$AP Rocky

With everything Rihanna has going on (a lingerie line, a makeup and skincare brand, and the promise of new music we're so desperately waiting for) we usually get way more news about her business moves than we do her love life—but not today. Today, we learned that Rihanna is reportedly dating rapper and longtime friend A$AP Rocky, as a source told People.

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have personally confirmed the news, but their romantic involvement has been rumored for months. Page Six reports that the two were spotted out having dinner together in New York on Saturday, November 28th. The speculation of a Rihanna and Rocky coupling was especially sparked in July, when the "Love On The Brain" singer featured the rapper in her Fenty Skin campaign. The pair did multiple interviews and a photoshoot together to promote the skincare line—and fans were quick to call out the apparent chemistry they shared.

You could even say the post below makes the rumored couple "Instagram official."

In a GQ video, in which Rihanna asked the rapper 18 questions, Rocky revealed the "hardest part" about working with Rihanna—and the answer was pretty cute, no matter if the two are lovebirds or just really good friends.

"I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this shit is comedy," he said. "That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day."