Reese Witherspoon Shared a Thanksgiving Photo with Her Look-Alike Kids

Every time we see a photo of Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Philippe, 21, we do a double take. So, when the Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere actor shared an image of all her clone children together on Thanksgiving, our heads were spinning. In addition to Witherspoon, the precious holiday photo includes Ava and Deacon Philippe, 17, (who the actor had with ex-husband Ryan Philippe), Tennessee Toth, 8, who she had with her current husband, Jim Toth, who's also pictured.

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours," Witherspoon wrote. "Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE."

Witherspoon also shared a series of updates from the day on her Instagram Stories, and naturally, the Draper James founder had a very posh Thanksgiving. She started her morning walking her dogs in the woods.

She then shared some sneak peaks of what she had cooking in the kitchen—and an image of "the cutest assistant" she had to help her.

Image zoom Credit: @reesewitherspoon, Instagram

Witherspoon also showed off her mouth-watering dessert bar, adding that it's "the only bar I've been to in months." The award-winning actress has been a relatable fall queen all week long, with more content including a TikTok video of her sneaking bites of pie and an Instagram caption in which she declared, "At this point my blood type is basically pumpkin spice."