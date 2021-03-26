Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Are Starting an ‘O.C.’ Podcast

Welcome to the O.C., bitches. Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are getting ready to rewatch The O.C. from start to finish and they're bringing us along for the ride with their new podcast aptly titled, Welcome to The OC, Bitches! And get ready for an early-2000s nostalgia sucker punch.

"So excited to finally share this, Mindy @therealmsclarke and I are going back to #theoc with our new podcast," Bilson announced in a March 25th Instagram teaser of the upcoming show. "Subscribe, rate, review and listen to the trailer for Welcome to the OC, Bitches! on all podcast players now. The first episode drops April 27th, including video releases each week on YouTube."

Bilson, who played Summer Roberts in the Orange County-based drama series that aired from 2003 through 2007, teased in the clip, "Grab your bikinis, your Juicy jumpsuits, and your flip phones because every Tuesday, we're going back to the early 2000s."

"We're starting from the beginning, back when we were just guest stars," Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, mother to Mischa Barton's Marissa Cooper, said in the teaser trailer.

The podcast will also feature guest appearances from other stars, writers, musicians, and "many people that made The O.C. the cultural phenomenon that it is today," Bilson said, including series creator Josh Schwartz, who announced he'd be appearing on the podcast yesterday, March 25th, by sharing a photo of *that* pair of Seth's (played by Adam Brody) ponies.