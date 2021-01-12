This Throwback Picture of Priyanka Chopra Just Proves She's Always Been Stunning

Bollywood-gone-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently posted a throwback to Instagram that just isn't fair. Chopra shared a photo of herself at 17 years old, and um, if we looked like this at 17, something tells us our life would have panned out differently. Sans braces and glasses, glowing skin, and a confident stance (in flared pants, no less!), teenage Priyanka looks fresh-faced and ready to take on the world, which is exactly what she did.

"Lean, mean and all of 17!!!" Chopra captioned her January 10th Instagram post, tagging it with the title of her upcoming memoir, #Unfinished.

It's absolutely no surprise that just a year after this photo was taken, Chopra won the 2000 Miss World crown at just 18.

Unfinished is due out in February and chronicles Chopra's 20-year career as a beauty queen and actress, as well as her social activism and childhood in India. She shared another throwback pic that will be appearing in Unfinished taken a few years before the above photo.

"I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform," Chopra captioned the throwback. "I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol. My dad encouraged my sense of adventure.

She continued, seemingly pulling a quote from her memoir, "Even as a little girl...'I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn't been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first.' That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do."