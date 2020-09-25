Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant—See the Royal Family's Announcement

Okay the tiny slippers are almost too much.

Congratulations are officially in order for Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank because the couple is expecting their first baby. The pair announced their happy news on Instagram on Friday, September 25th, with both the first-time mom-to-be and the royal family sharing equally sweet posts about their pending new royal addition.

On her own Instagram page, Eugenie shared the cutest photo of her and her husband holding a pair of fuzzy bear slippers alongside a sweet couple’s pic of them together.

In her caption, Princess Eugenie wrote, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....,” next to—of course—a baby emoji.

She didn’t confirm exactly when she’s due, but a new baby seems to be a nice (though overwhelming) way to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021. (And don’t mind us if we’re equally swooning over her super unique ring casually in the shot.)

Buckingham Palace also posted about the couple’s baby news, sharing a joyful photo from their royal wedding back in October 2018. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” the caption reads.

Of course, the entire royal family is thrilled with the pregnancy announcement. The post added in the caption to specifically call out Eugenie's parents: “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, gave her own statement expressing her joy about becoming a first-time grandmother. She told People, “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child.

“Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother," she added. "Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”