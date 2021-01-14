Everything You Need to Know About Joe Biden’s Inauguration, Including How to Watch at Home

Despite the obstacles, injustices, and challenges our democracy and country has faced this last year, the 59th inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is less than a week away! The swearing-in ceremony is still set to take place on the West Front of the Capitol and will be conducted by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts, including additional SCOTUS justices of Harris's choosing.

Inauguration day will look a little different this year, but fear not, we've broken down everything you need to know.

When Is the Inauguration?

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has been hard at work for the past six months organizing what is sure to be one of the most monumental inaugurations in our country's history—hello, Madam Vice President! Led by CEO Tony Allen, the outdoor ceremony and event will happen on Wednesday, January 20th, at noon EST at the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Pre-inaugural celebrations will start at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Who Is Performing at the Inauguration?

Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem at the inauguration, and Jennifer Lopez will also perform, the inaugural committee announced on Twitter on January 14th. Following the official events of inauguration day, Celebrating America, a primetime 90-minute special hosted by Tom Hanks, will air at 8:30 p.m. EST on several networks, such as ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and will be live streamed via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon Prime to name a few, per Variety. Artists and celebrities like Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and Jon Bon Jovi will perform throughout. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are also expected to make an appearance and remarks.

Will President Trump Be at the Inauguration?

The last month has proven to be anything but a peaceful transfer of power, and it seems as though that will continue to carry on through inauguration day. As of now, current President Donald Trump will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Biden, as he so graciously let everyone know via Twitter on Friday, January 8th, two days after the attempted coup at the Capitol building and just before his account was suspended.

Can the Public Attend the Inauguration?

In short, the answer is no. Traditionally, 200,000 tickets are given out among members of Congress; however, this year, tickets will only allow for a single guest, according to The Washington Post. Those who do decide to attend will have to follow mandated health and safety guidelines.

While supporters usually travel from all over the world to celebrate and ring in the big day, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Biden-Harris administration is asking for patrons to stay home and stream the event from the comforts (and safety) of their couch. So wear your best USA outfit, make an America-themed spread, FaceTime your friends or family, and have your own virtual inauguration party!

How to Watch the Inauguration Online