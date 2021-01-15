Post Malone Donated 10,000 Pairs of His Highly Coveted Crocs to Frontline Workers

Healthcare professionals were wearing Crocs way before they were cool, and now frontline workers fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are getting their hands on some of the most coveted Crocs out there. Through Musicians on Call, an organization that brings music to the bedsides of hospital patients, healthcare workers in hospitals nationwide are getting pairs of Post Malone's Duet Max Clog II Crocs, which are currently unavailable to the general public.

"As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort" Musicians on Call captioned a January 13th Instagram post. "Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone's fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!"

According to CNN, Malone gifted 10,000 pairs to the mission, all of which will be donated to frontline professionals in 70 different hospitals across the U.S.

The Duet Max Clog II is the fifth style Malone designed with Crocs, and the shoes sold out almost instantly when they dropped on December 8th, 2020. The Duet Max Clog II features a built-out sole and adjustable velcro sections, and they are available in two colorways. Malone also designed a handful of charms to attach to the iconic Crocs vent holes.