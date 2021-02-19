Hillary Clinton’s Response to the Ted Cruz Cancún Drama Is Just *Chef’s Kiss*

While Texans continued to suffer being blasted with a massive storm that brought a dangerous wintery mix to the state that rarely sees freezing temperatures, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) was spotted hightailing it to Cancún to escape the cold snap, thus becoming the meme of the week and villain of the decade.

Texas, severely unprepared for such a storm, has limited power usage to its constituents, leaving many without heat and running water. Due to power outages and dangerous living conditions, over 30 deaths have been attributed to the storm, with 20 of the deceased being Texans. And again, Sen. Cruz decided now was a good time to get some R&R in Mexico. Huh.

After Cruz was spotted leaving Texas with his family, Twitter erupted and got to work lambasting the senator. Armchair detectives discovered that Cruz had not only abandoned his fellow Texans, but he also left behind the family's poodle, Snowflake, who quickly became the mascot of the entire faux pas.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used the Snowflake meme to remind voters in Texas that they have final say in Cruz's future employment.

Cruz, who landed in Cancún shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17th, booked it back to Texas Thursday morning February 18th and let people believe this was his plan all along.

He released a statement in an effort to explain his absence, which resulted in him burying himself even further.

"Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too," Cruz's statement read. "With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas."

It was later confirmed that this return flight was booked in haste, and his original return ticket was for for Saturday, February 20th.

The New York Times confirmed that text messages between Cruz's wife, Heidi, and several of their neighbors showed that Heidi had invited the group to join them in Cancún from Wednesday through Sunday to escape the "FREEZING" temperatures in their homes, telling the neighbors that they booked a stay at the Ritz Carlton Cancún. After the Cruz family departed, the Federal Emergency Management Agency got to work in Texas, sending out generators and gathering firewood for those who needed heat.

Upon returning home, Cruz backtracked and told reporters, per the The Washington Post, that the trip was "obviously a mistake." He said, "From the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision and saying, 'Look, I know why we're doing this, but I've also got responsibilities.' Leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right, and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight I could take."