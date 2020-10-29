Watch Lizzo, Kerry Washington, Kelly Clarkson, and More in a Voting Special Tonight

The nonpartisan event will encourage Americans to get to the polls in the final days before the election.

With just five days to go before Election Day 2020, celebrities aren’t just turning out themselves to vote (and vote early) but encouraging others to do the same. Tonight, Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Kerry Washington are hosting a televised and star-studded special to urge and uplift the nation to get out there and vote.

In partnership with Global Citizen, an organization committed to creating real, lasting change for all who need it, the one-hour long entertainment special will feature appearances from big names like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, and Leonardo DiCaprio, just to name a few, in the hopes of boosting voter turnout during the homestretch of the election.

According to the description, the TV special called Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy will "honor and celebrate the power of voting through music, dance, art, and dialogue."

It’s meant to be “a bipartisan celebration of American democracy, with the goal to uplift the power of civic action and celebrate the precious value of every single citizen’s right to vote.” After all, voting is the best way to ensure that the U.S. election is fair and accurate, and now more than ever, every last vote counts.

In addition to rallying people to go vote, Global Citizen is also encouraging viewers to go one step further, like tweeting out their voting plans, sending messages to friends asking them to join them in voting, and urging newsrooms across America to only declare a winner when they re absolutely certain of the result. To take action, visit Globalcitizen.org, or watch tonight's special to learn more.

Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy will air on CBS and will be streamed via CBS All Access today, October 29th, 2020 at 9 p.m., ET/PT. The special will also be available via the following platforms: iHeartMedia radio stations and app, Apple Music, Apple TV App, Amazon Music, Twitch, NowThis, YouTube, Twitter, TIDAL, and Facebook.