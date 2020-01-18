9 Ways To Meaningfully Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day This Year

On the third Monday in January each year, we celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader, activist, and orator Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of his January 15th birthday. While today's civil rights landscape still has a ways to go before achieving true equality, MLK's historic contributions to racial justice for Black Americans are undeniable. On this day, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. by closing schools and offices, but it is important to remember that MLK Day is about more than just having a day off. It has come to be recognized as a day of service nationwide, so take some time during these 24 hours to do something that honors King's values and his revolutionary place in American history.

Below are nine meaningful ways to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

1. Educate yourself, because history classes rarely gave us the whole truth.

2. Talk to your older family members.

For Black Americans—especially those with relatives who grew up in the South—talking to your older family members could be especially enlightening. Many of us have grandparents who are living history, and who may very well have attended a protest or watched King on television. Since you may not be able to see older family members in-person this year due to COVID-19, make a special effort to call them on your day off and engage in an open and honest dialogue.

3. Talk to the problematic folks.

We all know some problematic people—and they are often the people closest to us. If you are someone who benefits from the systems oppressing minorities and Black Americans, then you have a duty to end the cycle of ignorance. Educate yourself, and equip yourself with various ways to fight white supremacy. Then pass this information along to those family members, friends, and neighbors who have trouble understanding the importance of racial justice, be it through an online conversation, virtual meet-up, or phone call.

4. Do some good.

It is a day of service, after all—but make sure that giving back to the community doesn't begin and end with January 18th. This year, you might want to read up on some tips for how to safely volunteer during the pandemic and look into virtual opportunities as well. Simply start by searching for volunteer opportunities and finding those in-need near you. The Corporation for National and Community Service allows you to search its database for local and national MLK Day volunteer opportunities.

5. Create.

Use King's message of acceptance and justice for the marginalized to inspire your art. Write. Paint. Make music. Whatever mode of expression you prefer, use the day as a springboard to let your talent be your activism—like other artists who are taking a stand against hate.

6. Support organizations that fight for racial justice.

In the midst of educating yourself and those around you, don't forget to support organizations that make it their mission to fight against racial injustice. Join a protest, raise funds, and learn more about the work that Black Lives Matter and other organizations are doing to empower Black communities.

7. Support a Black-owned business.

You can't have equality without equity, and Black business owners often face additional barriers to their success because of their race. For a day that is about giving back, you can also empower individuals by supporting Black businesses in your community or online.

8. Go on an informative trip.

If you can make it to D.C., visit the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History. And if you can't make it to D.C., search for free events. Many cities have special museum exhibits on MLK Day or even put on concerts dedicated to the spirit of King's legacy. This year, you can even take an informative trip without having to leave your house. Check out this virtual tour of the National Civil Rights Museum to see and learn all about MLK's life and legacy.

9. Watch films about King’s life.