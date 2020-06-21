Politics

Find the latest political news stories and hot-button issues on HelloGiggles, and stay informed on what's going on–nationwide news coming out of the White House to the local state and city laws that affect you.

Most Recent

Kamala Harris Made History With Her Appearance at a D.C. Pride March
"We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected."
A Lack of Accessibility in Queer Spaces Crushes Community Pride
"I rarely attend standard LGBTQ+ events because I have given up expecting my disabled community to be included."
We’re Obsessed With the Story Behind Jill Biden’s Dress From the Congressional Address
Dr. Biden's dress may look familiar for this awesome reason.
9 Non-Verbal Ways to Support the LGBTQ+ Youth Right Now
Although Day of Silence is today, you can help out any day.
Caitlyn Jenner Just Announced She's Running for Governor of California
Here's what we know so far.
Here's Everything You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Relief Bill That Just Passed
From stimulus checks to student loan forgiveness.
Advertisement

More Politics

Hillary Clinton Offered Wise Advice to Amanda Gorman on Running for President
A future with Gorman as U.S. president sounds like the dream.
Hillary Clinton’s Response to the Ted Cruz Cancún Drama Is Just *Chef’s Kiss*
We all stand with Snowflake the poodle.
AOC Revealed She’s a Sexual Assault Survivor While Discussing the Trauma of Capitol Riots
The First Dogs Have Officially Arrived at the White House, So All Is Well
It's Not the Time to Get Comfortable: 3 Activists Share How We Can Continue Pushing for Change in 2021
Joe Biden Already Revamped the Oval Office—and Got Rid of Donald Trump's Diet Coke Button

Most Student Loan Payments Are Now Deferred Until September—Here's What This Means

President Biden signed the executive order on his first day in office.

All Politics

Elizabeth Warren Called Betsy DeVos the “Worst Secretary of Education Ever” in Scathing Send-Off
Despite the Chaos, We’re Still Celebrating Historical Wins in the Senate and Presidential Elections
These Photos of Senate Staffers With the Ballot Boxes Are Going Viral
Twitter Is Thanking Stacey Abrams, WNBA, and Organizers for Their Work in Georgia
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are Time's Person of the Year After Their History-Making Win
Michelle Obama Candidly Revealed Her Thoughts On Trump's Threat to Not Leave Office
No, I Won’t Empathize With a Trump Supporter Now—Here’s Why 
Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Georgia Runoff in January
Congress Now Has More Openly LGBTQ Officials Than Ever Before
Here's What the Affordable Care Act Has Done for Women—And What We Stand to Lose
These Are the Best Twitter Reactions to Electing the First Black Woman and Asian American Vice President
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are Officially Projected As Winners of the U.S. Presidential Election
Greta Thunberg Used Donald Trump's Words Against Him, and It Was Perfect
Rihanna Just Said B*tch Better Count Those Ballots, and We Love This Song
Sarah McBride Is the First Openly Transgender Senator in U.S. History
Meghan Markle Was the First Modern Royal to Vote In a U.S. Election
What Happens If Trump Doesn’t Accept The Results of the 2020 Election?
11 Instagram Captions That Are Perfect for Your "I Voted" Selfie
Lady Gaga Criticized Trump’s Misogynistic Behavior at Joe Biden’s Final Rally
John Legend Says Musicians Who Support Trump Are in the “Sunken Place”
Watch Lizzo, Kerry Washington, Kelly Clarkson, and More in a Voting Special Tonight
Hillary Clinton Is Standing Up for Kamala Harris After She’s Called “Frivolous”
Walter Wallace Jr. Needed Mental Health Help. Instead, Police Shot Him 14 Times
Celebs and Activists Respond to GOP’s Trolling Tweet With Calls to Vote
Here’s Why You Should Run for Office, Even if You Don’t Think You’re Ready
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright HelloGiggles. All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com