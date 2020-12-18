In need of some brand-spankin' new undies? Us too. We tend to neglect refreshing our underwear collection , but quarantine is the time to check off those long-forgotten chores, right? Cult-favorite brand Parade takes recycled threads and makes ultra-comfortable mesh underwear that's seamless and smooth under your clothes. Plus, the brand makes sizes XS–3X, making it accessible for everyone.

Plus, Parade just dropped an astrology collection, which is the green light we needed to stock up on new panties. The Parade Astrology Packs are inspired by the four natural elements: air, fire, earth, and water. Each zodiac sign pack includes four pairs of breathable, mesh underwear (including thongs, briefs, boyshorts, and cheeky styles) in different colors, plus a pair of limited-edition 14k gold-plated brass studs in your specific star sign. Each pack is $50, and knowing the fans of Parade, these babies are sure to sell out fast.