This song is such a beautiful tribute to Orlando shooting victims

As the country continues to grieve the horrific attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando this past weekend, the LGBTQ community and its allies — including Lada Gaga, who gave a passionate speech at a vigil for the victims in LA — are coming together to support each other and try to process the unimaginable hurt.

Singer-songwriters Eli Lieb and Brandon Skeie turned to music express their pain and honor the victims, collaborating on a beautiful, heart-wrenching song called, “Pulse.”

In a statement posted on Facebook after the attacks, Brandon urged his LGBTQ family to stay strong. “Do not hide your pride because of self-loathing homophobic extremists who actively try to tear us down,” he wrote. “At times like this we must stand together against adversity. It will take strength in masses to change the masses so let’s stand together as one & show how powerful a community can be.”

He continued, “The past few days have shaken all of us but they WILL NOT break us. Eli Lieb, Hillary Bernstein, Mimosa Blinsson & I decided to do what we do best in order to support those affected & those who lost their lives during the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. This song is called Pulse & represents all of us. We are one united body & we must stand together.”

Here’s the beautiful, haunting song they made together:

With lyrics like “I’m in chains cause I’m choosing showing love or living life…I shouldn’t have to change who I am to count as a human” echoing over the refrain “Feel my pulse,” the song is an ode to love and equality but it’s also a powerful indictment of a society that still fosters so much hate and fear.