Oprah Winfrey Showed Off Her Christmas Gifts from Meghan Markle

When you're neighbors with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, you get some incredible goodies delivered to your doorstep during the holiday season. Just ask Oprah Winfrey, who lives down the block from Markle in Santa Barbara, California. Winfrey showed off the gift basket Markle and Prince Harry sent her for Christmas, and it's filled with so many goodies that we want under our Christmas tree.

"On the first day of Christmas my neighbor “M” sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑)," Oprah wrote in the caption of her December 13th Instagram video (note the crown emoji, people!). "My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list."

The basket is packed with a variety of different blends from Clevr, a brand that is all about the caffeine, but not about the coffee. Instead, Clevr powders together unique blends of spices, adaptogens, mushrooms, probiotics, and more to create a good-for-you boost in the morning.

Winfrey also shared some of the directions Markle included in her gift basket—"put in the scoop and only add, at first, a third cup of water, then your frother...and then, after frothing, more water, and you have yourself a Golden SuperLatte."

Clevr shared Winfrey's video on their own Instagram page, captioning it, "In shock 😳 We are officially @oprah approved!! Beyond honored to be her 'new drink of choice for the morning and night,'" the company shared.

"We’re a small grassroots business, so having Oprah whip up a SuperLatte on camera was totally surreal, and absolutely glorious. So much gratitude," Clevr said.

You can check out their array of SuperLattes, including Winfrey's fave—the Golden SuperLatte, on their site. Each bag of powdered lattes are sold for $28 and contain 14 servings. You can even sign up for Clevr's subscription service to receive a new bag every two, four, or eight weeks.