An NSYNC Movie Is Coming From ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creator Rachel Bloom 

In today’s edition of the best boy band news possibly ever, the NSYNC movie is adding Rachel Bloom as a scriptwriter. This means it’s officially time to dust off our bedazzled low-rise jeans and our iPod Minis, because we’re going back to 2001 on the big screen.

Confused? Allow us to explain. In early 2019, Variety reported that an NSYNC movie was in the works, with none other than former group member Lance Bass at the helm. Then, in February, our boy band-loving hearts went aflutter when the movie was picked up by TriStar Pictures. And now, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator just revealed that she’s writing the script for the as-yet-untitled film, a true story about two NSYNC superfans who spent a summer following the pop crooners on their last world tour in 2001.

In a statement, Bloom told Variety, “I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better."

"Also, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!” Bloom added.

She also shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Nostalgia for the late 90's/early 2000's is a huge part of who I am despite the fact I was miserable a lot back then. And that's what this musical (!) is gonna be about - the nature of nostalgia and why we feel the need to look back in the first place.”

And yes, she also revealed the news that every tween who used to doodle “I heart Lance Bass” in their school notebooks (guilty as charged!) will be thrilled to hear, writing, “Also guys, Lance Bass is every bit as nice as you think he would be.”

Okay, we’re swooning.

So far, we don’t know just yet when the film will be released, but the fact that it’s a musical is, ahem, all we ever wanted, all we ever needed. The film will tell the real-life (and definitely bonkers!) story of Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, two best friends who won a 32-foot motorhome RV on an episode of The Price Is Right and drove it around the country following their favorite boy band on their farewell tour.