Nicole Richie, Daughter Harlow, and Sister Sofia Look Like Triplets in Rare Photo

My favorite trio, your favorite trio, everyone's favorite trio just made an appearance together on Instagram, and it's hard to tell which witch is which. Sofia Ritchie posted a photo with sister Nicole and niece Harlow, captioning it "My favorite trio," and seriously—name a more iconic girl band. We'll wait.

In the pic, Nicole takes the mirror selfie with her 12-year-old daughter to her right, and 22-year-old sister to her left. Harlow is the daughter of Nicole and Joel Madden, the lead singer of the band Good Charlotte. The pair also share their 11-year-old son, Sparrow.

Harlow and Nicole look like different versions of the same person, and if Sofia had also worn her hair wavy, we'd be even more thoroughly confused.

Nicole is the adopted daughter of musician Lionel Richie. Her biological mother was a backstage assistant to Lionel and her biological father was in Richie's band at the time of her birth. When Nicole was 3 years old, Lionel and his wife at the time, Brenda Harvey-Richie, took Nicole in for financial reasons, and at the age of 9, Nicole was legally adopted.

Sofia is the biological daughter of Lionel Richie and his second wife Diane Alexander, whom he divorced in 2004. Lionel and Diane also have a 26-year-old son, Miles.

Nicole rarely posts photos of her kids online, and it's once in a blue moon that we see the famous sisters reunited. Luckily, we've been treated to a few Nicole-Sofia mirror selfies in recent months.

Sofia also snapped this selfie during her August birthday celebrations.

We love to see a sister-sister (and niece/daughter) moment. Now, the only question is: How do we sign up to be a part of this girl gang? Is there an application process we can go through? Do we have to know how to take a rad mirror selfie?