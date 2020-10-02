Nicki Minaj Reportedly Gave Birth to Her First Child

After going dark on social media for the months of August and September, Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first child. A source told People that Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their baby into the world on Wednesday, September 30th.

No word yet on any names, sex, or comments from the parents, but we have a feeling the new little family is buzzing with excitement (and exhaustion).

Minaj announced her pregnancy in a series of Instagram photos in July.

The first she captioned #Preggers, and in the caption of the third pic, Minaj wrote, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

In September of 2019, Minaj sent fans into a frenzy when she tweeted that she planned to retire from the rap world. Soon after, the "Hot Girl Summer" collaborator deleted the tweet, but later reiterated her plans to quit the game and start a family.

"I’ve decided to retire & have my family," Minaj wrote in the since-deleted tweet. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

She and Petty first met when Minaj was 16, and after parting ways for a few decades, the pair reconnected and married in October of last year.