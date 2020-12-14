You Can Watch New York City Ballet's Performance of "The Nutcracker" at Home This Year

A Christmas classic is coming straight to your home this year. The New York City Ballet (NYCB) announced that it is collaborating with Marquee TV to bring viewers around the world the company’s much-lauded production of The Nutcracker. The original production, directed and choreographed by George Balanchine, premiered on February 2nd, 1954 and has been considered to be a masterpiece of dance theater and a signature holiday event.

Like other theater venues, NYCB has had to cancel its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But since this classic has been performed every year since it first premiered, there seemed to be no reason why audiences can’t still enjoy the performance.

"New York City Ballet and George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® are essential parts of the holiday season in New York City,” said Jonathan Stafford, the Artistic Director of NYCB and SAB, in a statement. “We are thrilled that through our new partnership with Marquee TV audiences everywhere will now have the opportunity to experience the beauty and magic of this treasured classic in the comfort and safety of their own homes during what continues to be a very challenging year.”

The special streaming event will be available on Marquee TV from December 11th, 2020 through January 3rd, 2021.

Tickets are currently available and begin at $25 in the United States. (Prices will vary internationally).

The Marquee TV production was filmed during the company’s 2019 season at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, featuring NYCB Principal Dancers Maria Kowroski as the Sugarplum Fairy, Tyler Angle as Her Cavalier, Megan Fairchild as Dewdrop, and more than 50 dancers from NYCB. The production also features the 62-piece New York City Ballet Orchestra under the direction of NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton, and more than 60 children from the School of American Ballet, the official school of NYCB.