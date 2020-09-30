Netflix Is Dropping Its Own New Slate of Christmas Movies Soon

Netflix has really been up on its Christmas movie game the past couple of years (there’s been three Christmas Prince movies, people!), and 2020 is no different. Several new Christmas movies are being released by Netflix this holiday season. Actually, before this holiday season. A holiday-themed rom-com is hitting the streaming service in October, and all the other movies roll out from there.

Here are the five Netflix Christmas movies for 2020 you can expect so far:

Holidate

In Holidate, two singles (Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey) decide to be each other's date for any holiday gatherings they have, so that they can stop being asked when they’re going to get married. Apparently, these holidates don’t just include Thanksgiving and Christmas, but also holidays from all times of the year, like Easter and St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a holiday movie in the truest sense of the word.

Premieres October 28th.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

As explained in Netflix’s description, this family musical stars Forest Whitaker as a toymaker named Jeronicus Jangle, Keegan-Michael Key as his assistant who steals “his most prized creation,” and Madalen Mills as Jeronicus’ granddaughter who has to “reawaken the magic within.”

Premieres November 13th.

Christmas on the Square

According to Variety, this musical starring Dolly Parton is about a wealthy woman (Christine Baranski), who plans to evict a bunch of people in her town, but when she’s visited by an angel (Parton) everything changes.

Premieres November 22nd.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

In this sequel to 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles, Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus for another adventure with the two kids from the original (Darby Camp, Judah Lewis). This time, though, it looks like Russell’s real-life partner Goldie Hawn will play a bigger role than just her cameo as Mrs. Claus in the first movie.

Premieres November 25th.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Vanessa Hudgens is returning as her two characters from the original Princess Switch, Duchess Margaret and Stacy, but now there’s another lookalike. They’ll be joined by “party girl Fiona.” Well, sounds like Hudgens was very busy on set.

Premiere date TBA.