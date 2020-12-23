Neil Diamond Hosted a Global Singalong of 'Sweet Caroline' and Wow, What a Good Time

Neil Diamond came through with a real winning moment to close out this year. The legendary singer hosted a worldwide singalong of his iconic hit "Sweet Caroline," and the result is just so damn heartwarming. In a video shared to his YouTube page on December 21st, tons of Diamond's fans around the world came together in song.

As the music starts to play, the video reads, "2020 has been a tough year for everyone, so we wanted to bring people together the best way we knew how: Through music. To inspire people to come together, we challenged fans all around the world to sing along to Sweet Caroline."

Fans had two weeks to upload videos of themselves singing the nostalgic song so Diamond's team could patch them all together in what is probably the most touching singalong we've ever seen.

In a year that's been so tough for so many, it's beautiful to see people happily singing together in this video that's sure to be shared widely—even Santa Claus and his elves made an appearance!

"Sweet Caroline," which was originally released in 1969, has truly stood the test of time and might be more popular now than it ever was. The song is typically used at sporting events and large gatherings (which we very much miss right now), always inviting the crowd to join in.

No rendition of "Sweet Caroline" is complete without the requisite "So good! So good! So good!" chant in the middle of each chorus, either. Fortunately for all of us watching this singalong, the fans totally delivered.

Diamond and his team also shared a snippet of the video to his Instagram page, writing that the video is "guaranteed to bring a smile to your face," and they're absolutely not wrong.