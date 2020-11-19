Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Is Filing a Wrongful Death Suit

Ryan Dorsey has filed a lawsuit regarding the death of ex-wife Naya Rivera by way of accidental drowning, which the suit claims was "utterly preventable." The Glee star died in July during a boat trip with her and Dorsey's 4-year-old son, Josey, who survived the tragic accident. According to USA Today, Dorsey has filed the lawsuit on behalf of their son, for wrongful death, survival and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The defendants named in the case include Ventura County, the United Water Conservation District, and Parks and Recreation Management.

"The lawsuit, investigation of which is ongoing, seeks to hold the defendants accountable for their negligence in causing Naya’s death and in causing Josey, who witnessed Naya’s drowning, to suffer serious emotional distress," Dorsey's attorney, Amjad Khan, said in a statement, USA Today reports.

Rivera and Josey went out on Lake Piru on July 8th and later that day, the boy was found on July 8th, alone, asleep, and wearing his life vest, on the pontoon boat. The search for Rivera continued for five days until she was found and pronounced dead. According to the suit, USA Today reports, the pontoon boat the actress rented at Ventura County's Lake Piru didn't come with key safety features, including a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio and other security mechanisms to keep swimmers from getting separated from their boats.

The suit also claims that Rivera wasn't informed of the lake's dangerous conditions and "deadly history" of drownings. "There are no signs warning visitors about the dangers of swimming in the lake, to wear life vests when swimming or boating, or that dozens of others have drowned in Lake Piru," the document reads. The suit claims that the defendants even encouraged visitors to boat, fish, water ski, jet ski, and skim at the lake, without warning them of the safety hazards.

According the the complaint, Rivera and Josey's boat drifted away from them while they were swimming, likely due to winds that gusted up to 21 mph that day, but only Josey was able to get back onto the boat.