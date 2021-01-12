So many beautiful messages for the late actress have been shared.

Fans Remember Naya Rivera on What Would Have Been Her 34th Birthday Today

Today, January 12th, would have been Glee star Naya Rivera's 34th birthday. The actress's life was sadly cut short last year when she tragically died in an accidental drowning, but her devoted fans are celebrating her all the same.

The actress and mom inspired many teens with her Glee character, Santana, who struggled with her sexuality and accepting herself. Her openness in portraying such a role drew her closer to her fans, and she cherished them always. Fans all over the world have taken to Twitter today to send birthday wishes to the late actress and remember the good times.

Among photos of Rivera and videos of her acting and in interviews are countless messages of love and sadness. Many messages also speak of hoping Rivera is singing and dancing wherever she is, and we can't help but hope the same.

The heavenly birthday wishes started before Rivera's birthday even arrived in the U.S.

Her fans are all uniting in their sadness of her loss but celebrating the time she was alive, sharing how much they miss her.

Others chose to simply share their favorite pictures of the Glee actress with a small birthday message.

And this fan chose to share a compilation of Rivera smiling in videos—a heartbreakingly beautiful reminder of the joy we all felt watching her on screen.