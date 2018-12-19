Actress Natalie Portman has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, directed a feature-length film, and is generally regarded as one of the most talented actresses of our time. Oh, and she also has the esteemed honor of kissing both halves of the Kunis-Kutcher household. That’s right—Portman has made out with both Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, for movie roles. And she officially spilled the tea on who’s the better kisser on the December 18th episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Obviously, we’re all ears.