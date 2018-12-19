Natalie Portman revealed who's the better kisser: Mila Kunis or Ashton Kutcher
Actress Natalie Portman has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, directed a feature-length film, and is generally regarded as one of the most talented actresses of our time. Oh, and she also has the esteemed honor of kissing both halves of the Kunis-Kutcher household. That’s right—Portman has made out with both Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, for movie roles. And she officially spilled the tea on who’s the better kisser on the December 18th episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Obviously, we’re all ears.
Portman worked with Kunis in 2010’s critically-acclaimed Black Swan (for which she won Best Actress) and starred in the 2011 romantic comedy No Strings Attached opposite Kutcher. As for which of the pair is better at locking lips?
You can see the moment for yourself below (at just about 1:37).
Portman also revealed that she truly likes Jar Jar Binks from the Star Wars prequels, and that Jude Law smells pretty great (we wouldn’t think otherwise). You can currently see her in the pop epic Vox Lux, in theaters now.