Miss Nevada USA Just Crowned Its First Transgender Winner in History

On one of the last days of Pride Month, a trans woman won the title of Miss Nevada USA, making pageant history. Competing as Miss Silver State on Sunday, 27-year-old Kataluna Enriquez took the Miss Nevada crown, positioning her as the first trans woman who will compete for the Miss USA title.

Enriquez, also a gown and costume designer, competed and won the pageant in one of her own designs: a rainbow sequined gown to display her pride. "In honor of pride month, and all of those who don't get a chance to spread their colors.❤️🧡💛💚💙," she wrote alongside a photo of her a few hours before the final round on Sunday. She tagged the post with the hashtag #respresentationmatters.

In another post, following her crowning, Enriquez commented on the importance of her historic win. "My community, you are always in my heart," she wrote. "My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride."

She also thanked her "pageant mommy," @rissrose2, for the "constant support," and her fellow Miss Silver State team. "You are all inspiring," she wrote. "your love, support and sisterhood has healed many years of struggle."

The Miss Nevada USA Instagram account congratulated Enriquez on her win, posting a photo of her with former Miss USA and current executive director for Miss Nevada Shanna Moakler. "Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna 👑 History made!"