Miranda Kerr Says She’s Grateful Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry “Found Each Other”
And she's most grateful that son Flynn has a happy father because of Perry.
Though we can’t imagine it’s easy going through a divorce in the public eye, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have been pretty much the definition of #ExGoals—and when you hear what Kerr said about Bloom’s relationship with Katy Perry, your heart will truly melt.
In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the supermodel gushed about Perry and how she’s able to coparent her 9-year-old son, Flynn, with Bloom, since he’s welcomed his new daughter, Daisy Dove, with Perry.
When Barrymore praised Kerr for how “positive” the messaging she sends out about her “whole entire family” is, Kerr said, “I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing.”
She added, “I'm so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel], and just that we all really respect each other."
"When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together," Kerr said, "we work it out; we have compromises that we work out together for what is the best for our whole family.”
Kerr shared that putting their son first is “the most important thing at the end of the day.” She added, “We really do think of what is the best thing for Flynn.”
Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013. She went on to marry Spiegel in 2017, and the couple have two children of their own. It certainly sounds like there’s a ton of love between all four parents and their blended family, which is truly the cherry on top of it all. Bravo to y’all for setting such an amazing example and leading with kindness and love.