Miranda Kerr Says She’s Grateful Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry “Found Each Other”

Though we can’t imagine it’s easy going through a divorce in the public eye, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have been pretty much the definition of #ExGoals—and when you hear what Kerr said about Bloom’s relationship with Katy Perry, your heart will truly melt.

When Barrymore praised Kerr for how “positive” the messaging she sends out about her “whole entire family” is, Kerr said, “I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing.”

She added, “I'm so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel], and just that we all really respect each other."

"When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together," Kerr said, "we work it out; we have compromises that we work out together for what is the best for our whole family.”

Kerr shared that putting their son first is “the most important thing at the end of the day.” She added, “We really do think of what is the best thing for Flynn.”