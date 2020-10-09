Surprise! Mindy Kaling Revealed She Secretly Gave Birth to a Son

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Surprise! Mindy Kaling is now a mother of two. The writer-actress extraordinaire gave birth to a son at the beginning of September, and she somehow pulled off an entire pregnancy without anyone noticing anything.

Kaling announced her news while virtually visiting Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last night, October 8th.

"I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3rd," Kaling said.

"This is news to a lot of people," she continued. "It's true...His name is Spencer."

This is a big flashback to 2017 when Kaling surprised us with news that she gave birth to her first child, daughter Katherine (whom she calls Kit). We don't know how she's able to keep secrets this big so under wraps, but she's obviously a pro at it now.

She talks a lot about being a single mother in her new collection of essays called Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes), which she published through Amazon's Original Stories platform. Kaling opens up about the fear of raising Kit without her own mother's guidance, and how she's incredibly grateful to afford help—especially that of her baby nurse, Rose.

Before her appearance on the talk show, Kaling posted to Instagram to say that she was going to "drop some big news." Well, this was much bigger than we anticipated, and soon, celeb friends flooded her comments with congratulations.

As she did once before, Kaling seemingly welcomed Spencer into the world on her own without the help of a partner, and she's previously disclosed that she won't talk publicly about the paternity of her kids until they, themselves, are ready to hear about it.