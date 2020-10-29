Mindy Kaling Opened Up About BFF B.J. Novak’s Role in Her Kids’ Lives

Buckle up, The Office fans, your favorite on-again off-again onscreen couple Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard are being adorable IRL—again. Mindy Kaling recently opened up about how longtime best friend B.J. Novak feels about being the godfather to her two kids: 2-year-old Katherine and baby Spencer—and we can't stop smiling about how strong of a bond this pair has maintained since their time at Dunder Mifflin.

In an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kaling talked about how much Novak loves spending time with her kids, telling Jenna Bush Hager, "He's so attached to my older child, my daughter. When I said, you know, 'B.J., if something happens to me, it's not like I have a husband, like you have to just take the kids.' And he's like 'Oh, my God, don't tempt me.'"

The joke is all in good fun, (although we're sure Ryan dreamt of getting rid of Kelly in Scranton years ago). The best-selling author went on to explain how seriously Novak takes his role as her children's godfather.

"He said the funniest thing: he was like, 'Can you sue for god-paternity rights?'" Kaling revealed. "He just loves her so much."

We're not sure if god-paternity rights are a thing, but we're loving how protective Novak is of Kaling's kids. On September 3rd, the actor secretly gave birth to her second child, Spencer, while isolated in quarantine. Kaling kept her entire pregnancy under wraps, just as she did with her 2-year-old daughter Katherine (whom she calls Kit) back in 2017.

On Today, Kaling also talked about how big sister Kit is getting along with her new baby brother. "She was very suspicious and worried about him in the beginning," Kaling revealed. "I think in her mind she thought he would come out as a 2-year-old. She kept saying, 'I'm really worried about my toys,' and then when she saw that he's just this like, helpless, adorable blob who isn't interested in toys at all, she was like, 'Oh, I love this guy.'"