Millie Bobby Brown Asked Fans for “More Respect” After Being Harassed for a Video

While it’s surely exciting for fans to stumble upon their favorite celebrity when out in public, it’s always worth remembering that just because someone is famous doesn’t mean you’re entitled to their time or attention. Millie Bobby Brown recently took to Instagram Stories to discuss a fan encounter that left her feeling “uncomfortable and disrespected,” making an important point about consent and privacy when it comes to recording and taking photos of a famous person.

E! News reports that in the since-expired videos, the Stranger Things star recalled how she was recently out shopping with her mom when a fan asked if she could take a video of Brown, instead of a photo or video of the two of them together. When Brown said no, it seems the fan was persistent, adding, "I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'"

The fan seemingly pushed back, asking Brown, "So I can't take a video of a human being?" Brown responded by saying, "No, not when I said no," telling her followers, "It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful."

Though she’s been in the public eye for several years, the 16-year-old actress said, "I'm still trying to navigate [fame] and it's still overwhelming...Where are my rights to say no?"

She expressed with her followers the importance of respecting other people’s boundaries, no matter how famous they might be. "You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do," she said. "It's just manners."

Fans should fear not, though, because Brown is doing fine now and simply wanted to remind fans that she still reserves the right to say no when she doesn’t want to be recorded or photographed. "I am totally fine now,” she said, “but was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected."

The Stranger Things writing team seemingly came to Brown’s defense on Twitter, issuing a message to fans of the hit Netflix series: "Be kind to others. Find compassion. Wear a mask. All those things cost zero dollars and take zero energy."