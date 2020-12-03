Miley Cyrus Said There Was “Too Much Conflict” in Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

In a December 2nd interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show, Miley Cyrus opened up about the events that led up to her 2019 split from husband Liam Hemsworth. She said the relationship ultimately had "too much conflict" and she believes the fire that ravaged their Malibu home in November 2018 was a sign from nature to "let go."

"We were together since 16," Cyrus said during her spot on The Howard Stern Show, per Entertainment Tonight. "Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married."

She noted that the wildfire that took their home was utterly traumatic. "If you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice," she said. "And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything," she said—every song she wrote, every photograph she had, and all the scripts she collected over the years went up in flames.

"And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire," she told Stern. That meant clinging to "what I had left of that house," Cyrus said, "which was me and him."

But finally, Cyrus came to the realization that the marriage wasn't working. "There was too much conflict," she said of her relationship with Hemsworth. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting."

Even though things didn't work out between Cyrus and Hemsworth, he will always be a huge part of her life. Cyrus told Stern, "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."