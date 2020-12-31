She said what we're *all* thinking: "He's looking really good."

Miley Cyrus Shoots Her Shot With Harry Styles, and We Can't Say We Blame Her

Miley Cyrus just did something that so many of us have *dreamed* of doing—she totally decided to shoot her shot with Harry Styles. In a December 26th interview with British radio station Heart, Cyrus saw her opportunity and seized it, and we totally get it.

Host Mark Wright chatted with Cyrus about a variety of things, but mostly Christmas—it was a Christmas-themed interview after all. It was when Wright asked her who she'd kiss under the mistletoe, Justin Bieber or Styles, that Cyrus quickly and confidently answered with the latter.

"Harry, that's easy," she answered. "Justin Bieber I've known way too long, and it's like a family. Harry Styles! He's looking really good."

You're not wrong, pal. You're not wrong. The "Adore You" singer has had a huge year, despite all the coronavirus-related setbacks, including gracing the cover of Vogue, being named Variety Hitmaker of the Year, and earning his very first Grammy nominations

Oh, and he is looking really good.

Cyrus didn't stop there, though, with her praise of Styles. She added that she digs the fishnet stockings he's worn—most likely alluding to a photo shoot he did this year with British magazine Beauty Papers that saw him wearing fishnets and not a whole lot else. For Cyrus, Styles' fashion feels akin to her own, it seems.

"And we have very similar tastes," she added. "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense."

The "Plastic Hearts" artist emphasized her opinion with some winking and some finger guns, but it was all in good fun. And lest you think Styles is the only one Cyrus has her sights set on, she was also asked to choose between Dua Lipa and Cardi B. She said she's already "kinda kissed Dua" so she opted for Cardi B, as she likes to do things she's "never done before."